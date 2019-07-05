Pipe welded shut day after boy falls in; Property owners release statement

By Jared Goffinet and Chellsie Brown | July 5, 2019 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 8:44 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crowds watched as rescuers used their training and creativity to save a young boy on the Fourth of July after he fell into a pipe.

First responders rushed to the scene to find 5-year-old Leo down a narrow and deep hole.

“As units arrived on scene they found that this was actually an old well casing that apparently has been left from a previous owner of this property,” EFD Division Chief Mike Larson said.

The incident happened near One Life Church off the Lloyd Expressway. We do know this is not a city or church-owned pipe, but it is a private property owned by Jack Rodgers Realtor Incorporated.

We were there as the company sent in a welder to weld that pipe shut the next day.

In a statement to 14 News, the property owners said:

“We are thankful that the boy is unharmed and for the skill and resourcefulness of our local first responders.”

At this time, we know Jack Rodgers Realty is leasing the property to the church and other offices in the area. They say they are taking responsibility for making that pipe safe.

We spoke with the Jack Rodgers Realty vice president on Friday. He says they cannot comment on specifics as they do not have all the facts.

Of course the most important take away from this is that the boy is miraculously okay thanks to fast action of first responders.

After nearly two hours of being in the narrow pipe crews had tried almost everything, but were hindered by several obstacles

“He was actually a 5-year-old autistic child," said Chief Larson. "So he was having some difficulties communicating with firefighters and rescue personnel. We communicated with the child down inside the well to straddle the swing set seat like he was riding a horse, and then they slowly pulled him up using the sides of the pipe to brace him from falling off the sides of that seat when the brought him up.”

After a number of efforts to pull the 5-year-old up, this swig made the ultimate difference.
The creative thinking and a swing set saving the day. Something the family and whole community is thankful for.

