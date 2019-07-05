OFD sharpen their skills with Fri. training

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Fire Department put their ladder truck skills to the test on Friday.
Firefighters were testing different hydrants in the city to determine their capacity and distance the water can travel to fight a fire.
Firefighters tell us they make sure to do ladder training often to be ready in case of emergency.
“Well routine training helps us especially when we experience hydrants that have low gallons per minute," Kevin Lanham, OFD Captain, explained. "For instance, this hydrant that we were pulling off of today has got 499 gallon or less. It’s issued that with the color top.”
Each hydrant has a colored label that specifies its capacity so crews know exactly how to prepare when a fire happens.
