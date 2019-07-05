New daytime facility for homeless community coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The empty building on 9th and Hickman will soon become the first daytime facility for homeless people in the area.
While there are several homeless shelters in the area, none of them allow guests to stay during the day. So St. Benedict’s and Audubon Area Community Services teamed up to make the day facility a reality.
“These are the same individuals that access St. Benedict’s and our other partner shelters and community service programs in our area," Brandon Harley, deputy chief executive officer for Audubon Area Community Services, said. "So, we are really committed to try to make this work and do what we can to make this a success.”
The building will include: showers, laundry facilities and provide help with life skills, case management and housing services through the partnership with Audubon Area.
“Really being able to provide those services and being flexible in that area where these folks are at," Harley said. "I think is a tremendous benefit to them and to the community as a whole. The need is there. We have a significant amount of folks who are struggling in our community financially and otherwise. The only way to really make a difference in a community is through community collaborations and partnerships.”
St. Benedict’s officials say they hope to have the facility up and running by the winter time so that homeless people will have a place to escape the cold.
If your organization would like to get involved in the daytime facility or make a contribution, email the Executive Director of St. Benedict’s homeless shelter: harry@stbenedictsowensboro.org.
