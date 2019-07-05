More Showers & Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - July 5th will bring a mix of sun and clouds with decent chances for showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80’s with a light southwest wind. The severe weather threat is low through the weekend but slow moving storms will dump rains that could prompt flooding. Storms all week have been produced prolific lightning.
Saturday will bring more rain and thunderstorms as a frontal boundary approaches from the west. Mostly cloudy skies with high temps in the mid to upper 80’s. Showers and storms becoming scattered on Sunday with high temps in the upper 80’s. Expect partly sunny skies with a few storms popping during the afternoon and evening hours.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.