Man tells police he was shot while leaving Evansville Walmart parking lot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a July 4th shooting.
It happened just before 11:00 a.m.
Officers say they were called to a business on Burkhardt Avenue because someone was shot.
Police say the victim told them he was shot while he was inside his car, leaving the east side Walmart parking lot.
They say he had at least two visible gunshots wounds.
Officers say the victim couldn’t give a more detailed location, and didn’t have any suspect description.
The 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital. We are waiting to hear back on his condition.
No arrests have been made.
