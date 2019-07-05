Lone Star Rodeo to make first appearance at Henderson Co. Fair

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Fair kicks off Friday with a rodeo.
It’s all operated by Lone Star Rodeo, which is located just south of Madisonville.
Now this is a world class professional event. Some of the riders will be competing for world championship points.
Lone Star General Manager Clint Madison tells us there are some of the best rodeo clowns in the nation here this weekend.
This is the first time that Lone Star has been at the Henderson County Fair. They do events all over the country and Madison says he loves that he can bring this show to a local community.
“It’s always an honor,” Madison explained. “When you get requested to be at an event and we’re family owned and it’s our 70th year in the rodeo business. This is our first time in Henderson, but we wanna make this a long standing event.”
Along with some world class riders, there are also local entries in the rodeo.
Madison tells us they will go on as planned no matter the weather. He hopes people will get out and support rain or shine.
If you are heading to the rodeo in Henderson, it all starts at 7 p.m.
