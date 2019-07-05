Local business owners teaming up to help pay EVSC lunch debts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of local business owners is coming together to help families in the EVSC.
EVSC officials say students had $53,000 in lunch debt from this past school year. So, 20 businesses around town are organizing a fundraiser to pay it off.
Clint Hoskins, co-owner of High Score Saloon, says when he heard about the outstanding lunch balance he knew he wanted to these help families in need.
“I saw an article about somewhere in Rhode Island where if kids have an outstanding lunch debt they get a peanut butter sandwich," stated Hoskins. "I reached out to EVSC and saw what their policy was, which is they get a full lunch. There’s really no negative consequences on the children for having an outstanding lunch debt but there is a massive burden on the families and on the school corporation.”
There will be an event downtown on July 20 from 6-11 p.m. to collect more money for EVSC.
It is a 21 and older only event.
