ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Wherever you go this weekend, expect to see more officers on the roads.
Both Kentucky and Indiana State Police are part of a national effort to increase patrols during this high crash period and keep drivers safe during times of holiday traffic.
They’ll be focused on speeding, failure to wear seatbelts, impaired and distracted driving, and commercial vehicle enforcement.
Troopers will also set up checkpoints looking for anyone breaking the law.
