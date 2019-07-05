Friday After 5 to honor former military members with Veterans Night

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Despite heavy rains, the eighth weekend for Friday After 5 on the riverfront will happen.
This is a special one also because it’s Veterans Night. Just one day after the Fourth of July, all veterans here at Friday After 5 will be acknowledged and saluted for their service.
The music will get started around 6:30 p.m., but people are expected to arrive early to take advantage of the street fair and food trucks. Music will be going all night on four stages, so there is really something for every music fan here, from gospel, country and rock.
And new this year is the movie night at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum. This Friday’s is a classic, The Sandlot, which will start at 7 p.m.
Don’t forget, this year with the new entertainment district, those of age can drink and walk the riverfront as long as your alcoholic drink is poured in the city’s designated green district cup.
We’ve also been told Spider-man is making an appearance to keep those kiddos happy.
