Few days left to golf at Henderson Municipal Golf Course

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There are just a few days left for golfers to hit the links at Henderson Municipal Golf Course.
“Its tough to see it close,” says Doyle Woodard, a long-time golfer at the municipal course. “A lot of us have been playing for 60 years.”
The City of Henderson will close this course, but they're opening another across town.
The Bridges Golf Course features 18-holes and a driving range. As the old course is now closing, Woodard isn’t sure if he’ll golf at the new course.
He is loyal to old course, but also concerned about the prices at the Bridges.
At Henderson Municipal, it costs $340 a year. At The Bridges, according to their website, its several hundred dollars more.
For one round of golf, The Bridges is more expensive by about $10. It’s $18 dollars for a round of golf and a cart at the municipal course.
At The Bridges, one round with a golf cart is $28.
The Bridges Pro Shop owner and manager Scott Frederick says they haven't had any complaints so far.
“It’s 18-holes, where the municipal was nine,” says Frederick. “And its a lot better lay out. At municipal, its a par-32, and a couple of holes zig-zagged where a man could get hurt.”
But, for now, there’s a couple of more days left for Doyle Woodard and his friends to tee off on their old course.
“We’re gonna play till it closes,” says Woodard. “And then if they don’t come and arrest us, we might play after it closes.”
