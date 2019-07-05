Evansville area authorities make holiday drunk driving arrests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - State and local authorities say they arrested several impaired drivers this 4th of July.
One of those arrests came just after midnight Thursday morning.
Evansville Police say they found 44-year-old Dianna Doughty passed out in her car on North First Avenue. They say the car was running, and there was a container of liquor in the front seat.
Officers say Doughty was taken to jail where she failed a chemical test.
Another arrest came around 3 a.m. Thursday.
Police say they stopped a car on Franklin Street that didn’t have on any lights.
They say they could smell alcohol, and the driver, 25-year-old Landon Williamson, failed several field sobriety tests.
Officers say when they brought Williamson to jail, he also failed a chemical test.
Indiana State Police say they pulled over 31-year-old Berardo Davila around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Highway 41 and Lincoln Ave.
Troopers say he was under the influence of alcohol, but refused to take a chemical test.
They say he was driving his 5, 10, and 11-year-old children. They were released to their mother.
Another arrest happened at the Lloyd Expressway near Fulton. James Seifers, 52, is facing a charge of Omvwi.
Police say they spotted him driving the wrong way up an exit ramp, then run into some barricades.
Officer say he failed field sobriety tests, and offered to give information on some “smack” coming into the city to get out of the arrest.
They say he had a B.A.C of .214, which is more than two and half times the legal limit.
He was booked into jail just after 1 a.m. Friday.
