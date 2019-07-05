EPD: witnesses report hearing no sirens from cop car before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A police officer has concussion-like symptoms after a crash on Friday.
The crash happened on Bellmeade Avenue and Alvord Boulevard.
According to EPD, the officer drove into the intersection and crashed into a truck. Witnesses reported seeing the officer’s lights on, but not hearing sirens.
The two cars were left with “significant damage,” police say.
Both the officer and driver of the truck were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.
