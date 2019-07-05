EPD: witnesses report hearing no sirens from cop car before crash

EPD: witnesses report hearing no sirens from cop car before crash
By Jared Goffinet | July 5, 2019 at 4:54 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 10:13 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A police officer has concussion-like symptoms after a crash on Friday.

The crash happened on Bellmeade Avenue and Alvord Boulevard.

According to EPD, the officer drove into the intersection and crashed into a truck. Witnesses reported seeing the officer’s lights on, but not hearing sirens.

Press release- Officer and motorist injured in afternoon crash An afternoon crash involving an on duty EPD officer and...

Posted by Evansville Police Department on Friday, July 5, 2019

The two cars were left with “significant damage,” police say.

Both the officer and driver of the truck were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.