Animal shelter, control packed with runaway pets after Fourth of July

“We take strays as we have space as well as Evansville Animal Care and Control," says Coburn. "So if you are missing your dog please check both shelters as soon as possible especially with animal control cause they fill-up very quickly and you don’t want to have to leave your dog there for very long. After seven days your dog could go up for adoption. So you don’t want to wait if your dog is missing. Go in there asap in person. You can come here, utilize the Evansville Lost Pets Facebook page.”