Ali Patberg granted sixth year of eligibility

Patberg, an All-Big Ten Second team honoree in 2018-19, will now be eligible to suit up for IU through the 2020-21 season. She led the team in scoring last season with 15.8 points per game and a team-high 4.8 assists per contest to help Indiana to the NCAA Tournament Second Round and a 21-13 overall record. She scored in double figures in 25 games and was named to the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll three times. In addition, Patberg excels in the classroom as she was named a CoSIDA Academic All-District and was named an Academic All-Big Ten honoree last season.