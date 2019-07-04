WWII veteran trying to find owner of military hat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A World War II veteran is trying to find the owner of a special hat that showed up right outside his front door.
This hat didn’t end up on just any door step, we first introduced you to Warner Knight back in October when he wrote a letter to the newspaper asking for help finding his own hat.
“I don’t know where it came from or whose it is or anything, but I remembered when I lost mine I was really disturbed about it and took action” said Warner Knight.
Thankfully, Warner was reconnected with his cap and hopes to do the same for someone else.
“I stepped out on the porch one morning and when I turned around to go in there was this cap hanging on the handle of the storm door,” said Warner.
When asked how it got there, he said someone must have thought it was his.
“I sit out here with my cap on that I lost and found,and they just realized that I was a World War II veteran so they thought well he probably lost that,” explained Warner.
Knowing the hat could hold some special memories for its owner, he is now reaching back out to the community who helped him.
“Notify him or somebody that knows him we’ve got this information U.S. Air Force Maintenance,” Warner stated.
Warner hopes one day to hear the stories of the person it belongs to.
“I’d be happy to meet the guy that owned it and see just what the deal is," said Warner.
If you have any information about whose hat this is please contact Warner Knight, 812-470-5535.
