Trump sticks to patriotic themes at July 4 event

An Allied Party Rental truck is parked next to one of two Bradley Fighting Vehicles nearby the Lincoln Memorial for President Donald Trump's 'Salute to America' event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with "Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!" for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Source: Andrew Harnik)