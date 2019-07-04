Trump sticks to patriotic themes at July 4 event

Trump holds 'Salute to America' on Independence Day
July 4, 2019 at 2:15 PM CDT - Updated July 4 at 9:17 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump stuck with a patriotic message during his Fourth of July "Salute to America" speech, steering clear of the political rhetoric many had expected.

Trump hailed an eclectic mix of history’s heroes, from the armed forces, space, civil rights and other endeavors of American life. He largely adhered to his script, avoiding diversions into his agenda or re-election campaign.

An Allied Party Rental truck is parked next to one of two Bradley Fighting Vehicles nearby the Lincoln Memorial for President Donald Trump's 'Salute to America' event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with "Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!" for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Attendees were treated to flyovers by Coast Guard helicopters, Air Force F-22 fighters, Marine V-22 Osprey helicopters and other military aircraft.

The event ended with a flyover by the Navy's Blue Angels aerobatics team.

Trump was the first president in nearly seven decades to address a crowd at the National Mall on Independence Day.

