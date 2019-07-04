Scattered storm chances linger throughout the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Most of the rain will start to taper off after sunset, but a few isolated showers and storms will still be possible into the night. Tonight will be mild and muggy with low temperatures in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Friday and Saturday look rather similar with a few spotty showers possible at any point in the day but scattered showers and storms likely during the afternoon. Most of these will be run-of-the-mill thunderstorms with heavy rain and frequent lightning, but a stray severe storm with damaging winds cannot be ruled out.
Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90° Friday, but it will feel like the upper 90s to near 100° when you factor in the humidity. Saturday will be a little less hot with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and heat index values in the mid 90s.
Our rain chances start to taper off as we head into next week, but a few showers and storms are still possible Sunday and Monday before mostly dry weather takes over Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will range from the mid 80s to low 90s with heat index values in the low to mid 90s throughout next week.
