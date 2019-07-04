Otwell celebrates Fourth of July with special championship anniversary

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Like many small towns, Otwell, Indiana does it up big on the Fourth of July.
But this year, the community was celebrating something else too.
Firetrucks, golf carts, bikes and tractors paraded around town covered in red, white and blue. This is how the town’s people start out their celebration of America every year.
This is the 63rd year members of the Ruritan Club made it all happen.
“Today, basically, we started out with the parade to kick everything off," Jefferson Township Ruritan Club President Andrew Houtsch said. "After that we’ve got barbecue rib dinners and chicken dinners going on right now.”
Otwell is celebrating the Fourth of July with rides and barbecue, but there’s something else the community’s celebrating.
This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Otwell High School basketball team winning a sectional championship title.
On Thursday, players, coaches, students, managers and cheerleaders marched in the parade, serving as grand marshals to honor their anniversary.
