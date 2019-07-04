Officials warn of fireworks, lightning threats near O.Z. Tyler

DAVIESS CO. Ky (WFIE) - Fireworks are always something fun to do on the Fourth of July, but officials are warning, do not set them off near O.Z. Tyler.
The firework ban near the area is because fireworks landing within the collapsed rickhouse area could cause a major fire.
“Not only do you have to watch when you’re setting them off, you gotta be cognizant of where they land, because that’s where the fires start," Daviess County Fire Department Assistant Chief Shaun Blandford said.
But fireworks aren’t the only thing officials are keeping an eye on. All of the recent lightning is also a cause for concern and EMA has asked for the National Weather Service’s help.
“We give them a heads up and he (Andy Ball, EMA Director) gets in contact with the crews working, get them to stand down in case lightning strikes," Kelly Hooper a meteorologist with NWS Paducah said. "And I think that’s their biggest fear. You don’t want to get another thing like the Jim Beam plant.”
Even a watchful eye won’t be able to control lightning from hitting the area.
“We’re taking every step we can to mitigate if that were to catch fire," Blandford said. "However, that’s going to be such a fire load, it’s going to be devastating.”
Those firework restrictions in the area will be in place until the rickhouse is cleaned up.
