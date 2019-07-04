New Harmony celebrates Fourth of July with annual golf cart parade

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - New Harmony puts its own spin on celebrating with the town’s annual golf cart parade.
This parade has been a tradition for years and people all over the Tri-State come here to be a part of this Fourth of July parade.
James Asher and his wife brought their grandchildren all the way from Henderson, Kentucky to see the golf cart parade.
Each cart is decorated in red, white and blue in their own special way.
As people lined the streets waving, children ran picking up as much candy as they could.
This is a tradition the Asher family look forward to every year.
“The last time we seen it, was of course with the kids, they got the candy thrown out and everything,” says Asher. “For us, New Harmony is so peaceful it is so quiet, calming, and relaxing. We enjoy it very much."
The parade made its way through the historic district of New Harmony and then ended on Church Street where there was food and live music.
