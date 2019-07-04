Mother sings the national anthem in honor of her son who died in Afghanistan

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It was a great day for Independence Day horse racing at Ellis Park, but it wasn’t the horses that stole the show. Instead, it was a mothers emotional tribute to her son.
Cathy Mullins sang “The Star Spangled Banner” before racing started on Fourth of July in honor of Specialist Brandon Mullins, her son. Brandon, who was 21 when he died, was killed in 2011 when his unit was attacked by an IED.
"But in sharing Brandon's story," says Cathy. "That opened up all of these opportunities to share the national anthem which brings it home for people. Freedom is not free."
She doesn't take this opportunity lightly.
“Through things like this: singing the anthem, singing ‘God Bless America’, singing and sharing his story in a way there’s been some divine way, or just kind of a cool thing that Brandon has set Tommy and I up to share music,” said Cathy.
You might even say it was divine at the track. Just a half-hour before she began the national anthem, the sky was covered in clouds. But as she took the microphone, the tiniest bit of sky opened up.
Brandon’s still her family’s inspiration. Not long ago, her husband wrote a song about his passing called “Twenty-one.”
“Some of the lyrics my husband wrote ‘open arms, everybody’s a friend’ and that’s who he was,” says Cathy. “He was an outdoors kind of guy. And, you know, its like he’s smiling down on us.”
Singing the anthem at Ellis Park wasn’t the only thing on Cathy and her husbands schedule. Later in the evening, she is scheduled to sing in Elizabethtown, where she will sing “My Old Kentucky Home,” and another rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.”
