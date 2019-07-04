Mesker Park Zoo using several methods to help keep animals, visitors cool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The animals at Mesker Park Zoo can feel the heat despite the storms cooling the temps a little.
Caretakers are using several ways to keep the animals cool. They have sprinklers, ice, and shade canopies to help out.
“It’s always important to keep any eye on them," said Mesker Park Zoo Animal Curator Sue Lindsey. "We have some animals that are a little more heat sensitive even though they’re from a hotter climate. So we keep an eye on them. The keepers are always checking them several times a day.
“Drinking lots of water,” explained Taylor Deatherage, who was visiting the zoo. "We’ve also been taking advantage of all the mists things that they have around the park. I think we stood under one of them for a good two to three minutes or so because we were so hot.”
The zoo also has some ways for you to keep cool too with misters set-up around the park
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.