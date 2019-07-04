Man hurt in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was hurt in a shooting in Evansville.
Police say two robbery victims showed up to a gas station at Kentucky and Riverside around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
One of the victims had been shot and was taken to the hospital.
The second victim said three men came into his home in the 300 block of Ridgway Avenue.
He told police, after shooting the other victim, the men got away will a cell phone and some money.
We are waiting to hear back on the shooting victim’s condition. So far, there have been no arrests.
