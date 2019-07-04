Man arrested after chase across Twin Bridges into Henderson Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man led authorities on a high-speed chase across the Twin Bridges into Henderson.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted a familiar car at the west side Walmart around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
That deputy said it matched the car from a chase that was called off two nights ago. Deputies say the man driving also matched the description.
When they got closer to check it out, they say the man backed up the car into a deputy’s cruiser, before he took off.
The sheriff’s office chased him all the way over the Twin Bridges into where Henderson authorities took over the chase. Henderson officials say he was stopped on U.S. 60 near Corydon and arrested.
No one was hurt.
The suspect, 34-year-old Kevin Mobley, of Evansville, is facing a long-list of charges in both Henderson and Vanderburgh County. He is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Center without bond.
