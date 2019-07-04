How you can help your pets on the Fourth of July

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fireworks may be your favorite part of the Fourth of July, but your pets aren’t fans.
Workers at Daisy’s Pet Playground say this is one of the busiest times. Owners want their pets to be safe and secure when the fireworks go off.
Daisy’s owner says that the dogs drown out the noise of the fireworks while staying there.
“Dogs help other dogs relax," explains Mark Jewell, Daisy’s Pet Playground. "Before we leave, we’ll get them secure in their kennels, we’ll turn up the classical music. We’ll play it tonight a little louder than we normally play it.”
If you’re home with your dog on the Fourth of July, avoid taking them outside during the fireworks. Try to find somewhere secure and quiet inside.
You may also try putting them in smaller spaces or holding them.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.