Ellis Park grad Plus Que Parfait back on turf in $1M Belmont Derby

“The turf has always been in the back of our minds, given his sire,” Walsh said. “You watch him gallop in the morning and you’d think, ‘That’s a turf horse.’ He’s got that high-knee action. So we’ll give it try. And if it works, it will open a lot of doors for him. If it doesn’t, we can always go back to the dirt. The distance probably really is what attracted the race to us. The mile and a quarter should be perfect for him. He’s kind of a wind-up horse. He’ll wind himself up through the race and hopefully he’ll still be winding at the end.