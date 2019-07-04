Tri-State native in So. California during Fourth of July earthquake

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A earthquake rocked parts of the west coast on the Fourth of July.
The 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck southern California around 10:30 a.m. This is the largest earthquake to hit the region in decades.
The quake was centered about 100-miles from Los Angeles and was felt as far away as Las Vegas.
Witnesses described an intense shaking and rolling that lasted for at least 10 seconds. One of the people who felt the quake was our own Dan Katz’s son, Jonah, who lives in the area.
“It happens so infrequently here in California so my first thought was, ‘is this actually an earthquake,’” Jonah explained. “My second thought was, ‘it has gone on for quite a while’ because it was still about 15 or 20 seconds so I wasn’t sure if it had ended or what.”
Seismologist Lucy Jones says this is the largest earthquake recorded in California since 1999. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake happened 20 years ago.
