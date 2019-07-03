USI Volleyball adds Bastuba to coaching staff

Prior to Northwestern Ohio, Bastuba was an Assistant Coach for Urbana University (Ohio) during the 2015 and 2016 campaigns. He helped lead the Blue Knights to a 20-14 overall record in 2016 and a 10-6 mark in the Mountain East Conference. Urbana, which posted its first winning season in 2016 since it transitioned in the NCAA, finished second in the conference in hitting percentage and was in the top 25 in Division II in team kills.