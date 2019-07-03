USI Volleyball adds Bastuba to coaching staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Volleyball Head Coach Randi Raff announced the addition of Bryan Bastuba to the Screaming Eagles' coaching staff for the 2019 season. He will assist Raff in all aspects of the USI Volleyball program.
“I’m elated to have Bryan on board,” Raff said. “Not only does Bryan exhibit the character and values we seek in the USI Volleyball family, he also comes highly recommended by well-respected members of the volleyball community. I feel confident Bryan will have an immediate and positive impact in our gym and around campus.”
Bastuba comes to USI after spending the previous two years as an assistant coach at the University of Northwestern Ohio (Lima), where he helped guide the team to a 48-25 record throughout his tenure.
At Northwestern Ohio, Bastuba aided in the Racers’ recruiting and budgetary efforts as well as game day and practice planning. His work helped the Racers to a 26-win season in 2018, the fourth most wins in program history.
Prior to Northwestern Ohio, Bastuba was an Assistant Coach for Urbana University (Ohio) during the 2015 and 2016 campaigns. He helped lead the Blue Knights to a 20-14 overall record in 2016 and a 10-6 mark in the Mountain East Conference. Urbana, which posted its first winning season in 2016 since it transitioned in the NCAA, finished second in the conference in hitting percentage and was in the top 25 in Division II in team kills.
In addition to his duties at Northwestern Ohio and Urbana, Bastuba has spent the previous seven years coaching the club level with Mintonette Sports, helping his athletes to college commitments across all three NCAA Divisions as well as NAIA and NJCAA.
“Bryan has a wealth of experience including assisting in training some of the top club prospects in the country at Mintonette Sports,” Raff explained. “I’m looking forward to adding his talent and work ethic to our already strong group.”
A native of Columbus, Ohio, Bastuba earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Ohio Dominican University in 2012. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a minor in Spanish.
