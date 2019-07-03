Typical July Weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Summer weather finally arrived this week. Today will feature a few more clouds as high temps ascend to 90-degrees. The heat index will range from (93-98) during the afternoon and early evening which is typical for July. Partly sunny with a 50% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The severe weather threat through the 4th is low but slow moving storms will dump torrential rainfall that could prompt flooding.
July 4th will bring a mix of sun and clouds with even chances for showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80’s to 90 with a light southwest wind. There will be a chance of rain during the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms during the heat of the day. Partly cloudy during the fireworks with a 30% chance of thunderstorms with temps falling into the lower to mid-80’s.
