Fourth of July events around Tri-State wrapping up

Tri-State (WFIE) - Independence Day celebrations are getting underway in the Tri-State.
Fireworks on the Ohio will bring thousands to the Evansville river front for the Fourth of July.
Food trucks and vendors lined up along riverside starting at 5 p.m. Crews closed the road to traffic for set up and those will remain closed until Friday at 12 p.m.
Joshua Armstrong with the Downtown Economic Improvement district tells us no matter what the weather was Thursday, there was going to be fireworks. He says if they had to move the show up a little or push it back because of weather they would have, but the show was not going to be canceled.
“It’s almost a year of planning, we’ll start in the fall, in terms of the permits, working with the contractors and securing barges and securing funding," explains Armstrong. "So this is paid for with corporate sponsorships so there are no tax dollars in this effort.”
What you weren’t able bring is large tents that could get in the way of somebody’s view of the show. Also, you cannot bring your own personal fireworks either.
“You can expect a jaw-dropping show of fireworks,” says Armstrong. “Longest show in the region, it will be about 21-minutes in length and it shoots from a barge so it is really spectacular as it reflects off the water. It’s a great show.”
Hours before the show, many people filled Reitz Hill where some would argue has the best vantage point.
Henderson held their display Wednesday night downtown.
They had live music, food, and even a beer garden.
The fireworks show was set for around 9:15 p.m. from a barge on the Ohio River, but was pushed back about 20 minutes due to the weather
During a clear spot shortly after 9:30 p.m., the show started, but near the end, the rain joined the show.
We spoke to some of the people the weather didn’t scare away. They all tell us, they were there for a good time.
And there’s plenty more events going on across the Tri-State.
In Huntingburg, it’s Red, White and Blue night at the Bombers Game at League Stadium. The Game starts at 7 p.m. with fireworks after.
In Boonville, fireworks at Scales Lake will start at 8:30 p.m. They are charging $5 per car to check that out.
Madisonville’s 4th Fest at City Park gets underway at 4:30 p.m. Charlie Daniels will play a free concert before the fireworks get going at 9 p.m.
