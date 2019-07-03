3 people facing drug charges after task force warrant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people are in custody after a drug task force search warrant was served Wednesday in Evansville.
It happened in the 1400 block of Meyer Avenue around 3 p.m.
Members of the Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, and Evansville Police were all on scene.
According to police, Quavon Pope was distributing large quantities of meth from the home. Officers say they found meth, a loaded rifle and a lot of money inside.
Police also say Pope and his girlfriend, Lisa Hufana are both charged with dealing meth and possession. Another man, who was at the home, Nicholas McPherson is charged with possession.
