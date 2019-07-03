Scattered storms continue through Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Warm and humid conditions early Wednesday spawned more thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. These showers and storms will wind down after sunset. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds & lightning will be the main threats. Thunderstorms are likely again during the day on Thursday and Friday with a gradual taper down for the weekend. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s and lows will drop to the lower 70s. No widespread severe weather expected.