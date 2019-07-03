Otters to host Otterbelle Dance Clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Evansville Otters have announced an Otterbelle Dance Clinic to be hosted on July 27 for kids ages 5-12.

The clinic will consist of the Otterbelles teaching and working with kids on a dance routine, leading to a final performance.

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. with the clinic starting at 10 a.m. The clinic will go until 12 p.m. The clinic’s final performance will be at 6 p.m.

Registration and payment are due at Dance Clinic check-in.

Registration includes a General Admission ticket to the Otters’ game on July 27, performing the Dance Clinic routine with the Otterbelles during pregame ceremonies, and a commemorative t-shirt.

Participants should wear appropriate attire such as a t-shirt, shorts, and tennis shoes.

The registration form can be found online at evansvilleotters.com/promotions.

Completed forms should be mailed to 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, IN 47711 or emailed to eurbina@evansvilleotters.com.

