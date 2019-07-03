Men’s basketball preparing for summer trip to Europe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Preparing for his second season as the head men’s basketball coach at the University of Evansville, Walter McCarty and his 2019-20 squad will travel to Europe at the end of July.
“I am really excited to take our team on this trip; it will be a great opportunity for our guys to get on the floor and take on some international competition,” McCarty said. “Most important, this will give our team and staff a chance to bond and become even closer as the season approaches.”
The Purple Aces are set to leave Evansville on Tuesday, July 30 and will begin the trip with a day at Harlaxton College. Affiliated with UE for over 40 years, Harlaxton has provided students with a chance to study abroad. It is located roughly 200 kilometers from London.
August begins with a few days in London. The first game for the Aces will take place on Saturday evening against the London Leopards. The team will also enjoy the city while there, highlighted by a tour of Emirates Stadium, the home of Arsenal Football Club.
Next up for the team will be a trip to Gent, Belgium. Following a tour of Bruges, the team will play its second game of the trip against Gembo Borgerhout on August 5.
In the final leg of the trip, the squad makes its way to Paris where it will have the opportunity to see sights that include the Eifel Tower and the Louvre. Its final game of the excursion will be on August 7 against Parisian Select. Two days later, the Aces travel back to Evansville.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
