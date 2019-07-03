Man dead after Spencer Co. motorcycle crash

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Spencer County.
It happened Sunday around 4:30 p.m. on SR 66.
The coroner’s office says 57-year-old Roger Weatherholt, of Grandview, Ind., was driving east on SR 66 at an excessive speed causing him to lose control of the motorcycle.
Weatherholt was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter. The coroner says the condition of the passenger is unknown.
According to the coroner, neither person was wearing a helmet and alcohol is thought to be a contributing factor in the crash.
