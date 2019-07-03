Lightning strike causes fire at Daviess Co., Ky. fire station

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters in Daviess County, Ky. had to fight a fire at their own station.
The county’s east station, near Country Heights, was hit by lightning around 6:40 Tuesday night, which then caused a fire.
Daviess Co. Fire Chief Dwane Smeathers says one of the firefighters was shutting the station door when the lightning stuck. That firefighter reported seeing a flash and then sparks flying out of the electrical outlets.
They say the firefighters then started looking for signs of a fire and noticed haze coming from the kitchen.
While in the kitchen, the firefighters went to check the attic, but when they pulled down the attic’s drop down ladder “the kitchen immediately went black” with smoke.
Chief Smeathers said most of the fire was in the attic, so they had to move their trucks outside to fight the fire.
We’re told the firefighters were able to get the fire out and save the station, but Smeathers says they can’t use the use the building right now due to heavy smoke and water damage in the living quarters.
Smeathers says the station crew has been relocated to Philpot and may relocate again to Thruston.
No one was hurt.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.