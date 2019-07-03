ISP warns about three things they’ll look for this holiday weekend

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Millions of Americans will load up the car and head out of town for the 4th of July.
AAA officials say they’re expecting a record number of people to travel this holiday weekend. That means there’s good news and bad news for drivers heading out of town for the 4th.
Gas prices are down ten cents from last year so the leaving town is more affordable, but AAA is estimating over 40 million Americans will be on the roadways this year, adding to traffic backups and a higher risk of accidents."
Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle says additional troopers will be out on the roadways to make sure people stay safe.
“Last year during the three day holiday period we had just over 1,600 crashes in the state of Indiana, and from those crashes we had 396 people injured and unfortunately we lost six lives," Ringle said.
To help cut those statistics, Ringle says that troopers will be looking for three things in particular: drivers who are impaired, divers who are distracted, and anyone not wearing a seat belt.
“We know that when people don’t do those three things we have a lot of problems on the highways,” said Ringle. "We’re hoping that everyone will be responsible over the next several days.”
