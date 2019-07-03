Construction in Haynie’s Corner affecting businesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction in Haynie’s Corner is making it hard for customers to get to businesses.
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility started a project in Haynie’s Corner in May and two months later business owners say sales are down for some stores and restaurants.
Sam Basnet, the owner of Haynie’s Corner Market, has been so affected that he went to the city and asked for a grant or compensation, but they couldn’t help him out.
“I have lost about forty percent of my business right now. I’m pretty much blocked all four ways. I understand the city has to do this to upgrade the sewer line and stuff that needs to be upgraded for the past hundred years I guess. But it’s really hurting me," said Basnet.
However, Haynie’s Corner Market isn’t the only place to be hit hard by the construction. The owner of Sauced says he has felt the effects of construction in the area.
“For construction purposes, yes, we are hurting a little bit as well. And I’m sure all these neighborhood businesses are. It’s just an inevitable fact. And you know we just kind of have to grin and bear it right now. The cities trying to do everything that they can," said Scott Schymik, owner of Sauced.
The good news is the completion date for the project has been moved up and the work is almost halfway finished.
“Right now, we just received one of the latest weekly forecasts and the project at this point is at 37 percent completion. Which it’s almost halfway there. Initially, the completion date was set for October 31. Right now, that’s been moved up to September 19," Ella Johnson-Watson, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Public Information Officer.
The completion dates depend on the weather, so as long as the weather continues to be dry, Haynie’s Corner should be back to normal towards the end of September.
