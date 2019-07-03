‘CASA’ settling into new location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Court Appointed Special Advocates or “CASA” is settling into their new space.
It’s into the former 4C of the Southern Indiana building on SE Sixth and Mulberry.
Organization leaders say it was a long awaited move that was made possible by 100 Men Who Cook and Old National Bank.
Their new building will offer separate office space for each employee and they tell us the location will help with visibility as well as creating a more kid friendly atmosphere for the children they serve.
“We weren’t very visible to the public so I think now we’re in a spot where people can see us, people can recognize us. I think volunteers will feel more welcomed here at the facility, it is top notch. We had a great designer who helped us at no fee to do the color scheme,” said Casey Blake, Marketing and Development.
Blakes says there are about 800 children in the system in Vanderburgh County and their 183 volunteers represent about half of them, meaning the others fall on the waiting list.
If you’d like to volunteer to help, there’ll be an informational session on July 22.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.