4 airlines pitch to service Owensboro airport

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday, Four airlines made their pitches to fly in and out of Owensboro.
After the presentations, the board now has a few weeks to decide their next steps. The decision comes as Cape Air’s contract with the airport is up at the end of 2019.
The four airlines who presented Tuesday were Air Choice One, Boutique Air, Cape Air, and Southern Airways. They all had several proposals with different destinations.
“A lot of people are gonna look at the location and that’s all we need to worry about. But, we need to make sure it’s a location that’ll have high ridership, that is willing to be sustainable for the EAS program for many years and that it’s the responsible decision for the community," said Madison Silvert, Airport Board Member.
The airport board will meet in the coming weeks to make a recommendation to the Board of Transportation.
Then they’ll decide which airline won the bidding process.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.