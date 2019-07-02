Thunderbolts release 2019-2020 season game dates

The 2019-2020 Thunderbolts season will feature several electrifying theme nights for Thunderbolts fans to experience. Saturday, November 2nd, will featuring Mossy Oak Night with a specialty jersey auction post game. Friday, November 8th, the Thunderbolts team and arena will honor the Military with celebratory presentations. On Saturday, December 7th, the annual Teddy Bear toss will take place. The teddy bears collected on this night are given to children in need in our tri-state area. This night adds excitement for the fans with the throwing of the bears after the first Thunderbolts goal is scored. A very special Peanuts Night featuring Snoopy will be played on Saturday, December 14th to celebrate the upcoming holiday season. Bring your pooch to the Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Dogs Night Out on Saturday, February 29th. This night proves to be a howling good time for all of those in attendance. Finally, break out your inner superhero on Saturday, March 21st as the Thunderbolts commemorate Marvel Comics Night.