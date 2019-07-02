Report: There are more drugged drivers than alcohol impared in fatal crashes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drugged driving may be more of an issue than you may think. According to a new report from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, there are more deadly crashes involving drugged drivers compared to drunk drivers.
In 2018, out of the people killed in alcohol and drug related crashes, 45 percent of drivers tested positive for drugs. That’s compared to 38 percent who were impaired by alcohol.
The numbers hold true here in Evansville. Sargent Jason Cullum says he thinks this is because of addiction issues, saying people could take prescription medication and then start abusing the drug or people start using prescription medication and driving a vehicle when they’re instructed not to.
“Drunk driving is associated with bars at 3:00 in the morning on Fridays and Saturdays,” says Cullum. “When you’re talking about someone popping a pill they can do that at work.”
This report being released just a day after William Buckman, a man charged in a fatal accident back in February, was booked into jail. Police say he tested positive for meth and THC at the time of the crash.
"Its important for people to realize the impact that even prescription pills that are theirs that have been taken in the right quantity," says Cullum. "The impact it can have on your ability to operate a vehicle. There are people who may feel that well i'm not breaking the law because these are my pills, this is the amount that I took, they need to understand what the consequences can be when they get behind the wheel of a car."
If you think you see an impaired driver, you should call your local law enforcement.
