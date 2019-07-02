Pilot killed in ultralight crash

JASPER, Ind. (WAVE) - A man piloting an ultralight aircraft was killed after the plane crashed last night in northern Orange County, Indiana.
Just before 9 p.m. Monday, Orange County 911 received a call about an ultralight plane which had crashed in an open field.
Indiana State Police in Jasper say initial first responders arrived to find the pilot, Adam Hill, 42, of Orleans, trapped in the wreckage. Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.
Federal investigators were expected to arrive on the scene today.
