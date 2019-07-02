Owensboro officials join a national inclusion council

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Members of Owensboro’s Human Rights Commission have joined The Public Leaders for Inclusion Council.
Owensboro’s Executive Director Kaitlin Nonweiler and Commissioner Naheed Murtaza became members as of July 1. The Council includes 25 city, county and state officials from a variety of religious, ethnic, racial and geographic backgrounds.
The Public Leaders for Inclusion Council educates on domestic and foreign affairs, media messaging and Islamophobia. The Council hosts a July summit in Washington D.C., and the program concludes in October.
After the program ends, local leaders are able to apply for America Indivisible grants to fund resources focused on the issue of anti-Muslim sentiments in communities.
