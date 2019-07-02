Man charged in deadly Feb. crash released from hospital, booked into jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville man facing charges after a deadly crash is out of the hospital and behind bars.
According to the Vanderburgh Co. Jail website, 54-year-old William Buckman was booked into jail Monday afternoon.
That crash happened on February 12 on First Avenue near Diamond.
Police say Buckman drove north in the southbound lanes, colliding with another vehicle. The driver of that car, 72-year-old Darla Smith, was taken to the hospital where she died.
Buckman tested positive for meth and THC, police say. He was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after the crash.
He is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon at 1.
