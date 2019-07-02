Man arrested on kidnapping charges involving Evansville woman, daughter

BENTON, Ill. (WFIE) - Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was notified July 1 about a possible abduction that happened in Franklin County involving an Evansville woman and her three-year-old daughter.
The investigation revealed that the woman and her daughter were allegedly abducted from their Evansville home by her boyfriend 30-year-old Quinton Jennings.
According to the news release, the victim was flown to a hospital where she is recovering from her injuries. Authorities say the woman’s daughter wasn’t harmed.
Jennings is being held in the Franklin County Jail and faces aggravated domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping charges.
His bond is set at $1 million.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says this is a ongoing investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Sesser Police Department, Warrick County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.
Vanderburgh County court records show 60 case numbers where Jennings was either arrested or cited since 2005.
Those different arrests include rape, criminal confinement, burglary, battery and gun charges.
