Limited time program in Dubois County aims to help report child abuse

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - A new program in Dubois County, running for a limited time, could help abused children.
It gives amnesty to adults who've failed to report abuse when children told them they were being abused.
Dubois County Assistant Deputy Prosecutor Stephanie Smith says her office has dealt with many abuse cases in the last several weeks.
“In several of the cases,” says Smith “They had told the adults repeatedly that something was happening, and the adults essentially didn’t take action.”
She says some of the reasons adults don't report is because they think the child is a trouble maker, or they don't believe the person the child is accusing is would abuse someone.
Smith’s office decided to be proactive and created the amnesty program.
From July 1 until July 31, people in Dubois County can report abuse that they’ve known about, but never reported, without being prosecuted under the failure to report law.
Normally, you should call the Child Protective Services Hotline. That number is 1-800-800-5556, but, with the amnesty program, you will want to call your local law enforcement agent.
Smith says even if the statute of limitations has expired, her office can still provide services to the victim.
