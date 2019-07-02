Invasive black carp enter the Ohio river

INDIANA (WFIE) - In June, two black carp were caught 10 miles past the Indiana state line.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is offering a $100 bounty per fish.
Black carp threaten Indiana’s mussel population. Most mussel species are endangered or listed as a species of special concern, due to pollution and habitat loss.
Black carp resemble grass carp. Click here to view differences between the two.
If you catch a black carp:
- Keep the fish and make note of its location.
- Cool the fish on ice once you have killed it.
- Call the DNR at 1-866-663-9684 to report the fish
Black carp are native to Asia and were brought to the United States in the 1970-80s. They escaped captivity and are now found in the Mississippi River basin.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.