Huntingburg Police looking for armed robbery suspect

Huntingburg, Ind. (WFIE) - Hutingburg Police are investigating an armed robbery.
It happened Monday night at the Fast Track Marathon gas station on North Main Street.
Police say a masked man came in the store with a shot gun and demanded money.
Officers say the suspect tried to break into the clerk’s office door, but the clerk gave him the cash drawer.
Police say the suspect grabbed the cash and took off.
Investigators reviewed the security cameras and say they were able to identify the suspect.
They say they are looking for Collin Thomas of Jasper.
Police say he was last seen driving a black, four door 2007 Suzuki Forenza with Indiana plate 839RCD.
Police say Collin is considered armed and dangerous.
They ask anyone with information to call 911 or contact Detective Stivers with the Huntingburg Police Department 812-482-4111.
Police encourage Collin to cooperate with his family and turn himself in peacefully.
