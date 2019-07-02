Evansville area anesthesiologist under investigation, civil suit filed

"Deaconess Hospital is deeply committed to the safety of our patients and our employees. When we learned of [the accuser’s] allegations from another employee, Deaconess sought out [the accuser] and began a comprehensive investigation into the allegations known to us at the time. Deaconess determined that [the accuser’s] allegations were inconsistent with the evidence and could not be substantiated after a nearly two month investigation, including interviewing numerous witnesses, reviewing security camera footage, and reviewing electronic sign in/out records; therefore Deaconess concluded there was no cause for further action. [The accuser’s], who was represented by legal counsel for the majority of Deaconess’ investigation, voluntarily resigned before the conclusion of the investigation.